Agal Bloom Advisory Issued for Cedar and Thorn Creek Reservoirs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A health advisory has been issued for two southern Idaho reservoirs for harmful toxin levels caused by algal blooms. On Tuesday South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued the advisory for Cedar Creek Reservoir(Roseworth Reservoir), west of Rogerson, and Thorn Creek Reservoir, north of Gooding.

Recent water samples taken at both reservoirs came back with unhealthy levels of cyanotoxin and microcystin because of recent cyanobacteria harmful algal blooms (HAB).

The agencies said people should avoid contact with the HAB, especially children, pets and livestock. People should not drink water with and HAB advisory and boiling it will not remove the toxins. The toxins can cause neurological problems, stomach distress, and irritations to the skin, eyes, and ears.

Fish taken from waters with an HAB should be cleaned thoroughly with all fat, skin and organs before it is cooked, according to SCPHD. HAB usually subside once the temperature drops in the fall.

South Central Public Health District

THORN CREEK RESERVOIR:



CEDAR CREEK RESERVOIR(Roseworth):

