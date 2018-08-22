Air Health Advisory Issued for Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued a special alert for air conditions for several Magic Valley counties as smoke from wild fires makes its way into the area. Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties are under Stage 1 Air Quality forecast and Caution from Idaho DEQ because of degraded air quality conditions. The department indicates that the air quality is listed as unhealthy and is forecast to be moderate to unhealthy. As a result there are burning restrictions which means no outdoor open burning while a voluntary ban on residential wood burning is in effect.

DEQ recommends:

When air quality is unhealthy, everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive

groups* may experience more serious effects & should avoid prolonged/heavy exertion & stay indoors.

Everyone else should limit prolonged/heavy exertion & limit time outdoors