Air St. Luke’s Rescues Lost Hiker North of Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-An Air St. Luke's helicopter crews was able to locate and pick up a lost hiker north of Ketchum Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the adult male had called emergency crews just before 5 p.m. saying he was lost in the Adams Gulch and Fox Creek area. The Blaine County Search and Rescue set up an incident command at the Adam's Gulch Trailhead and began looking for the hiker. The man reported he was not injured, but his battery on his cellphone was nearly dead.

Search crews were able to get a location of the hiker by pinging his phone indicated he was on the Fox Creek loop trail on a ridge. Air St. Luke's was able to take off and the crew located the hiker on the ridge line. The man was pickup by the helicopter and taken down to incident command.

