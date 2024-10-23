ALERT: An Idaho Winter is Sharpening Its Teeth for You

Saying you’re ready for winter is like saying you’re prepared to be a parent. Both have many unexpected results.

The first is cost. A good winter coat isn’t cheap. I spent several winters in Idaho getting by with thermal undershirts and hoodies. Then last winter’s blizzard convinced me to invest in a parka, which I wore half a dozen times, and then the weather improved. I also dropped 75 pounds since my purchase, and now my parka is too big.

Then there are boots. A really good pair can start at 200 dollars. If you still want to wear shoes, you can spend money on cleats that fit into the treads. Hats, scarves, and gloves are a little cheaper, depending on the quality. Be prepared to misplace at least one glove within a few weeks of buying a pair.

Tires. Snow tires, chains, or studs are an additional cost. Does your vehicle need higher-viscosity oil in winter? Coolant. Wiper fluid. Winter wiper blades too. You’ll need ice scrapers and snow brushes.

Snow shovels and rock salt. A good shovel can last for many years, and because of size, you won’t lose as many as you do gloves.

Most of us will get to spring without broken bones, but it can be an extra cost.

Just remember, we chose to live here.

We don’t have hurricanes. Tornadoes and earthquakes are still possible, but many places are worse. Oh, and nothing hits the spot quite like hot chocolate or a steaming cup of coffee after shoveling.