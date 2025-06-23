See Something, Say Something

Tom Wangeman’s dad helped design the B-2 Bomber. Tom worked in military intelligence, perhaps inspired by his father. He spent many years interviewing generals captured after the Iraq War, and he interrogated potential terrorists crossing our southern border. Today, Tom works in a family business in Twin Falls.

He’s a regular guest on Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX, and he predicted after the election of President Trump in 2024 that Israel would soon take out the Iranian nuclear program. He also had a gut feeling the B-2 and bunker buster bombs would be pressed into service.

Tom has a low opinion of militaries in the Middle East, save for Israel, which is similar in structure to our own. This comes from the time when an Iraqi general appeared surprised that his American counterparts used maps in planning.

The Bad Dudes Shop for Targets of Opportunity

The main worry he has is that Iranian agents may attack targets within our borders. Some estimates place the number at 700 roaming the country, many of whom crossed the border under President Biden and vanished. Remember, it took just 19 to create havoc in September of 2001.

Law enforcement is on alert, and you need to be as well. While he believes they would target high-profile targets in big metropolitan areas, they may be opportunistic. Which means you need to be vigilant. Keep your eyes and ears open.

Some argue this is a method of intrusion into the personal affairs of neighbors. Look, if you see a guy down the street piling up fertilizer, or suddenly have a new interest in drones, what can it hurt to call and suggest a welfare check?

