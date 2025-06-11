A friend wrote me yesterday afternoon and shared that a wildfire had broken out near his home. He lives near Fairfield in Camas County. The Soldier Fire got its name because it broke out just east of Soldier Mountain Road. It was reported shortly before 4:00 p.m. He explained there was some concern that there wouldn’t be any air resources to battle the flames.

This is the area threatened.

We’ve been hearing about cuts to firefighting for several months. Not for local fire companies, but in the federal firefighting effort. After the tragedy we suffered last year in Idaho, this is a cause for depression.

What needs to be done?

First, the state government is going to carry a bigger burden in the future. The President of the Idaho Freedom Foundation told me today it’s a conversation going on among his counterparts nationwide. The largesse from the federal gravy train is coming to an end. Perhaps you’ve heard the federal government is 40 trillion dollars in debt?

There is a lot of opposition from both the left and right about federal lands being turned over to the state. I’ve heard on-air from Republicans and Democrats who don’t like the idea. But here’s the thing: if Washington can’t pay for fire suppression and park and forest management, then it becomes a state responsibility by default.

Folks in Boise Need to Get off Their Butts

Our state legislators, the Governor, and the State Land Board all need to be putting together an action plan, like yesterday!

We may need a full-time state firefighting force, with an air fleet, fire stations, and clearing of the forest bed. The latter to remove the flammable carpet left by decaying trees and leaves.

What’s it going to take before people realize we need a change in approach, especially if we’re abandoned by the federal government?

