All The Reasons Southern Idaho Is The Best Place For Halloween Fanatics

Not only does southern Idaho have the best haunted attractions, we are pretty sure it is really haunted. Between places like the Haunted Mansions of Albion and the haunted hospitals if you love Halloween you are in the best place.

The Haunted Mansions of Albion is one of the best places to go if you love beings spooked. They have different haunted houses, different scary characters walking around the area and you are definitely going to jump.

The Haunted Swamp is also a fantastic haunted attraction you definitely want to give a try. Again if you like haunted houses and being scared you definitely are in the right place here.

The Old TB Hospital is actually haunted. You can go there and do some ghost hunting if you are in to that sort of thing. Those who love Halloween tend to love ghosts and hunting them.

Stricker Ranch is at Rock Creek Station and we are also pretty sure it is really haunted. If you have the guts to go and check it out you just might find yourself a ghost or two.

Howell's Opera House in Oakley is also super scary. There have been reports of extra performers on stage and just overall creepiness.

Burley Haunted Maze is a fun attraction during Halloween season. Check them out for more characters, haunted houses and of course the haunted maze.

Before everyone gets upset, I know Boise is technically southwest Idaho but we are adding the old Idaho State Penitentiary anyway. This place is probably really haunted too and I hear it is horrifying when you go looking for ghosts

