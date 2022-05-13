Alleged Pocatello Car Thief Arrested After Hitting Up Taco Bell

I love Taco Bell as much as the next guy, but if I were driving around in an alleged stolen automobile, I'd think twice before heading out for a Cheesy Gordita Crunch.

There are headlines that sometimes you just have to shake your head at. Personally, I've never been on either side of a stolen car. If I did decide one day that stealing an automobile was in my best interest, I'd try to remain under the radar and keep a low profile.

Apparently, a 24-year-old, Pocatello man has been charged with grand theft for allegedly arriving at a southeast Idaho Taco Bell in a stolen vehicle, according to eastidahonews.com. A Taco Bell employee is being credited with assisting in the arrest after messaging the victim of the alleged theft, which ultimately police used to identify the suspect.

If found guilty of the crime, the man arrested could face 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine, according to eastidahonews.com. If the allegations are true in this case, then cruising a stolen ride to the neighborhood Taco Bell for some late-night grub is even bolder than the flavors in the restaurant's Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco Supreme.

The only crime I've ever been a part of at a Taco Bell was being robbed of hot sauce packets at the drive-thru and not realizing it until I got home and poured out all my food onto my coffee table. And don't get me started on Taco Bell removing its Verde sauce packets from public consumption.

