Allergies: Your Twin Falls Neighbor’s Yard Could Be The Problem

Allergy season in Idaho is upon us. As the weather gets warmer, area flowers and trees are producing more of what is behind your swollen eyes, cough, sore throats, sneezing, and headaches, and these irritants might be making you ill from the other side of the fence.

I'm pretty lucky compared to most when it comes to allergies. Aside from minor headaches and an annual sore throat that comes and goes in the late Spring, I generally feel pretty good during allergy season.

Those that study the environment's effect on the human body tend to believe that warming temperatures due to climate change are making people's allergies worse. It's gotten so bad for certain members of my family that they have to get a series of shots prior to allergy season just to function.

Allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the United States, according to data from the American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology. Sagebrush, thistle, ragweed, and pollen are the big four culprits in southern Idaho. The region's tendency to be windy only fans the allergy flames, and oftentimes, these triggers are originating from unmaintained growths in your neighborhood.

Leaving windows closed in your home and taking shoes off outside your front door are two ways to possibly help your cause. Masking up when doing yard work or mowing lawns might help too. Allergy season in Idaho usually lasts well into October, so take care of yourself and take whatever measures you need to avoid having a miserable summer due to allergies.

