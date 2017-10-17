BLM and Bakery to Team Up and Plant Sagebrush in Burn Area
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The Bureau of Land Management and Clif Bar Caking Company will team up to plant sagebrush in the Magic Valley where a fire scorched the land. The BLM Twin Falls District says the two groups will participate in the National Public Lands Day on Oct. 20 by planting sagebrush on a 1,000 acre area where the Mammoth Fire flared up this summer. Roughly 10-20,000 Wyoming sagebrush seedlings will be planted by Clif employees. BLM says the area is just off of Highway 75. The blaze burned a total of nearly 50,000 acres and destroyed a home. Video below shows aircraft attacking the blaze
"This is a great opportunity to hasten the recovery of the land burned in the Mammoth Fire and enhance our area's natural environment," said BLM Twin Falls District Manager Mike Courtney in a prepared statement. "Those are goals that the BLM and the Clif Bar Company share."