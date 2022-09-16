Fire Reported Between Hailey and Ketchum

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are reporting a wildfire northeast of Hailey. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the fire is up Ohio Gulch Road east of State Highway 75 near the Winn Compost and Transfer Station. Fire crews are en route to the blaze. The sheriff's office said part of the roadway has been shut down to the general public. Smoke from the fire is drifting into East Fork, Indian Creek, and nearby areas. The public is asked to avoid the area.

