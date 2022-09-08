Fire Crews Respond to Human Caused Fire Near Eden

UPDATED:

EDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Ground crews and multiple aircraft are working to control a fire north of Eden. According to the Bureau of Land Management Fire Information, the Eden 2 Fire is burning about three miles north of the community and is being pushed by strong 30 to 40 mph winds. Several aircraft a dumping fire retardant on the blaze while five engine crews, one dozer, with help from the First Segregation Rural Fire District work the ground. The size of the fire is estimated at around 20,000 acres. The fire is threatening structures. Anyone with information on the cause of the fire is asked to contact BLM Wildland Fire Investigators at 208-312-1697.



