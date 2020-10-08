Amazon Prime Day Finally Happening

Amazon Prime Day is usually a big sale day that happens in July but due to COVID 19 it was canceled. Well, they have rescheduled the event for this weekend.

Amazon Prime Day will now be October 13th and 14th. It is a great way to get awesome discounts on gifts and electronics that you may not find in other places. Apparently now you can actually save on snacks and drinks too which I find strange.

I like Amazon Prime Day because it is usually a Black Friday style deal in the middle of the year. Now, we get to enjoy it and actually save money on some gifts that you might not be able to find local. Gadgets are a big thing for us and I like to get the discounts.

So October 13th and 14th are the two days where you can get some crazy deals if you have Amazon Prime. You can even search for the deals that are going to happen so you can keep an eye out and not miss out on something you really wanted. They have it all up on their website right now so you can prepare for the deals.

I almost always finish my Christmas shopping by taking advantage of deals like this on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. It gives me a chance to get the shopping done even sooner now.