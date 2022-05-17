UPDATE: AMBER Alert Issued for Nampa Children
UPDATE: Idaho State Police have canceled the AMBER Alert after the suspect and two children were found. James Casselman has been arrested.
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-An AMBER Alert has been issued for two young children out of Nampa.
The Idaho State Police issued the alert at around 8:38 p.m. for Cayson and Zaiden Casselman, ages 6 and 8. They are believed to be with 27-year-old James Casselman in a 2009 silver Ford Fusion with Idaho Plates 2CVC724. ISP says James is the children's non-custodial father.
Nampa Police says they believe the children are in danger. Call 208-465-2206 or 911 if you have any information on the location of Cayson or Zaiden right away. The two were last seen on East Canyon in Nampa.
Get our free mobile app