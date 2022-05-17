UPDATE: Idaho State Police have canceled the AMBER Alert after the suspect and two children were found. James Casselman has been arrested.

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-An AMBER Alert has been issued for two young children out of Nampa.

The Idaho State Police issued the alert at around 8:38 p.m. for Cayson and Zaiden Casselman, ages 6 and 8. They are believed to be with 27-year-old James Casselman in a 2009 silver Ford Fusion with Idaho Plates 2CVC724. ISP says James is the children's non-custodial father.

Nampa Police says they believe the children are in danger. Call 208-465-2206 or 911 if you have any information on the location of Cayson or Zaiden right away. The two were last seen on East Canyon in Nampa.

