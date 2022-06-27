UPDATE: the AMBER Alert has been canceled.

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-An AMBER Alert has been issued for two young Idaho children that are under the care of a babysitter. The Idaho State Police sent the alert Monday morning on behalf of the Nampa Police Department worried for the safety of an 11 month old girl and one year old boy.

Authorities are looking for their babysitter, Sierra Martinez, 20, who is driving a 2003 Honda Pilot with no plates or stolen plates. The suspect and babies may be headed to the Lake Lowell area. Nampa Police are worried the suspect may be under the influence of drugs. If you have any information on where the woman or children are to call 911 or local law enforcement.