Idaho Homicide Suspect Could be Headed South

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho authorities investigating a homicide in Nampa say the suspect in the case could be headed to Mexico. According to the Nampa Police Department, 29-year-old Justino Morales Ramos, aka: Gustavo aka: Faustino aka: Roberto, was identified Tuesday as a suspect in the January 9, murder. Police say Ramos is considered dangerous and could act erratically, advising people not approach him and call police. The suspect has ties to Mexico and could be headed in that direction. Police were called to an apartment after a person called 911 to check on the victim who they had not heard from in several days. The victim has not been identified yet in the case. Ramos has a distinctive tattoo of Jesus' face on his left forearm. Anyone with information is asked to call local authorities or Crimestoppers at 208-343-COPS or Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257 option 2.

Get our free mobile app