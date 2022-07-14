Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Nampa

NAMAPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A shooting involving a Canyon County deputy is under investigation by a special task force after a suspect allegedly shot a motorist Wednesday afternoon in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, which is leading the Critical Incident Task Force, officers responded to a reported shooting at around 3:40 p.m. in Nampa where a motorist was shot by a suspect at an intersection. The suspect fled the scene while the victim was able to provide a description to police. At a little after 5 p.m. a Canyon County Deputy located a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop. According to Nampa Police, the suspect got out of the vehicle and the deputy fired his weapon. The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment and released.“This was a tense situation that resulted in a deputy making a split-second decision in the name of public safety,” added Canyon County Sheriff Donahue. “I am thankful the incident did not result in the injury of any additional individuals. Violent crime is present in our communities and our law enforcement officers continue to put their lives on the line every day and night to protect our society. Per our CCSO office policy, the deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave.” The Nampa Police is investigating both shooting incidents.

