American Pie For Russian Collusion (Video)

Sometimes I stumble across something I didn’t expect. I opened up YouTube to double check some work videos I posted and discovered something called the Parody Project.

The Parody Project uses tunes from some of the best-known songs in recorded history but with new lyrics.

Much of today’s satire is one-sided. Think Saturday Night Live. It’s a place to bash the President on a weekly basis while giving fellow travelers a pass. For all of the Internet’s warts, it has created an opportunity for alternatives. I can read the Washington Examiner and the Washington Post and some days believe the papers are covering two different planets.

An old adage says the truth then must be in the middle, surely not dead center, though.

You can watch one of the great videos below. It’s called the Day Collusion Died! It appears to have racked up at least 100,000 hits in the last 24 hours.

