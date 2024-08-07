America’s Deepest Lake is a Day’s Drive from Idaho

I visited in early October. When I got there at noon, the temperature was only in the mid-30s. It’s due to elevation, but the sky was crystal clear blue, as was the water below. Seeing the place made me awestruck. Crater Lake is the deepest like in the United States, with a depth of almost 2,000 feet. It was created by the collapse of a dormant volcano when the entire world was dominated by small human bands of hunter-gatherers. It was a sacred site for the indigenous tribes.

There wasn’t much of a crowd, and I had the ridge mostly to myself. It was during the year of COVID-19, and tourism was limited in Oregon due to the state’s draconian policies.

Years later, a friend told me she had visited the large island in the lake, when she had a job in the area, and her work required the trip.

The lake is among the 10 deepest on the planet. No rivers are flowing from the crater, and none flowing in. Water is collected when it rains and when snow melts. Evaporation maintains a steady level. It takes about 150 years for evaporation to completely change out the water in the hole.

There are views of snowcapped mountains in the distance. The drive required to get to the park is along a country road and through woodlands that have looked much the same throughout the life of the lake. There is something almost supernatural about the surroundings. I felt closer to my Lord. I highly recommend that everyone should see Crater Lake once in life.