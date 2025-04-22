When Will Things Really Feel Like Summer in Southern Idaho

About the Time We See Fireworks!

One of my old coworkers grew up in southern Idaho and has since found a job in Colorado. He once summed up spring by saying the weather is terrible, then suddenly a switch gets flipped, and it’s 105 degrees every day for three months.

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

This is my 11th spring in Idaho. Some have been downright wet and gloomy. This year, not so much. But there have only been very brief periods where we have a hint that hot weather will be here soon.

The Thermometer is Confused

I find it’s still too cool to open windows most days. Maybe it’s my advancing age, but I feel the chill. On the bright side, I haven’t had the heat or air-conditioning on for weeks. My Idaho Power bill puts a smile on my face.

As I write this, I’m looking at one national forecast that predicts snow in the mountains this week. That’s not unusual any time of year, and there will likely be snow this weekend in the central highlands. Very pretty country at that elevation, but I’m glad I don’t live there. Again, it’s the age thing. Shoveling snow and driving through it aren’t activities I enjoy.

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

Two of my radio guests have commented in the last couple of weeks that they have an intuition that one more big snowfall is heading for the valley before the weather gets toasty. They aren’t meteorologists, but they’ve lived through many Idaho springs.

Prepare for Winter Year Round

Keep in mind that if you’re traveling into the mountains between now and early June, you should probably go equipped with the notion that you could be dealing with snow. Heck, keeping the supplies in the car or truck year-round would be an even better idea.

Long-range forecasts I’ve looked at don’t suggest a big warm-up even going into early May.

Get our free mobile app