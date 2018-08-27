An Easy Solution for Wildfires and Smoke

I spent a few days in smoke-choked Montana. One morning the skies were clear where I was staying in Helena but it was mostly hazy the entire trip.

We hear a lot about the reasons for the wildfires filling the skies with haze. The liberals claim it’s because the 90 percent of their fellow Americans they consider dumb animals drive SUVs. A more obvious argument is dead timber. I took some photographs of some forest between Butte and Helena.

You can argue about the causes of the startling number of dead trees but the fact is they stand like giant sticks of kindling. This is a serious problem across the West. Remove the fuel and you remove much of the fire. Problem solved.