Sure, I want world peace, but that doesn’t seem likely when you consider all the people who don’t. Whenever you think it’s possible, some guys who believe they’re an instrument of God climb atop a pedestrian bridge and start gunning down unarmed people on a beach.

New Year's Resolutions are Worthless Promises

I don’t make resolutions, but I have hopes for any new year. For 2026, I hope and pray the wolf stays away from the door. That I don’t slip into disability, and that many of my old friends who no longer speak to me over politics put those differences aside. Does it really matter who I voted for in the last few election cycles? Sure, I think some of you exercise poor judgment in many decisions, but I can’t say I hate you, want you to suffer, and want you to die.

Instead, Offer Prayer and Hope

I also hope the state solves its budget problems, that war ends in Ukraine, doesn’t begin in Taiwan, and that Maduro goes quietly, but I have no control over any of those events. What I do control to some degree is my own destiny and my own choices. Or most of them, if the liberty we’re guaranteed by God is respected. That’s a major issue, and one that requires daily vigilance from every one of us. Bickering is a waste of time. I’m not going to change many opinions by shutting out old friends and screaming at them when our paths occasionally cross.

Oh, and I hope all this wind, rain, and cloudy skies subsides at some point. I guess it will be sometime in May.