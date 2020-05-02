An Idaho Tavern Owner Opened Her Bar as a Church

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

This involves an Idaho tavern owner who came up with a creative way to beat the Governor’s shutdown.

I haven’t walked into a bar and bought a drink in almost 15 years. There are times when I go into restaurants and taverns for lunch but have tea with my food.

Maybe it’s age. I don’t find barroom culture stimulating. You want a good conversation? Go to a local diner. The caffeinated crowd is much more engaged, although.

for those who can put up with the liability and pay their bills and clothe their children, the business is a necessity

I don’t begrudge people who enjoy a night out at their neighborhood beer joint. When I was a boy these were the places where many of the grown-ups went to share stories and sorrows with friends and often where local news was passed around. Many families have also made a living serving drinks. While you may be personally opposed, for those who can put up with the liability and pay their bills and clothe their children, the business is a necessity.

A member of my audience shared a story about a friend who owns a tavern in Payette. Faced with the prospect of being closed for at least 3 months, she’s now classified as a minister. You know, one of those mail order ministries. Last week she opened the doors of her bar for worship. Customers are spaced 6 feet apart. Then a neighborhood snitch took offense and telephoned police.

When they arrived, the preacher explained the folks at the bar were deacons and she shared her paperwork showing she was ordained.

Now, get this? The police didn’t shut her down. In fact they were greatly amused by her creativity. Temporarily, her church remains open. The cops did tell her the ultimate decision will rest with alcohol/beverage control and possibly the prosecutor’s office. I admire her thinking process and the ability of the police to exercise discretion.