There is graphic video of the rapper's death.

Clearly, I knew little of rapper Nipsey Hussle before his death. I’m a pale white guy of Gaelic descent. As a kid growing up I was raised on country, swamp rock and 60s pop. My musical knowledge ends with high school.

What I’ve read about the musician since his death is a tale of a guy who had turned around his life before he was killed. The Daily Mail has posted surveillance video of his death (you can see it above).

Hussle was committed to helping out the impoverished community from where he came. It’s a dangerous place and the law of the street is easily violated. An insult to be ignored for many of us would be cause for violent action in some inner city neighborhoods. People who’ve spent much of life feeling shortchanged can react by lashing out.

From what I’ve read about the killing, this may not be the end. It could erupt into a full-scale gang war. It appears the dead rapper wanted to end much of the senseless violence.