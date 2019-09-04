Anglers Be Aware: Changes to Fall Chinook Fishing Rules

(KLIX) – The National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) approved the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s fall Chinook fishery permit.

The approval happened last Friday, Aug. 30, and Fish and Game said anglers should now be aware of new area openings and changes to possession limits

The daily bag limit in the Clearwater, North Fork Clearwater, Snake and Salmon rivers, for instance, has been adjusted to six adult fall Chinook salmon, only one of which may have an adipose fin, and an unlimited number of jacks (Chinook less than 24 inches long), the department said in a statement.

Chinook, one of the more popular sport fish in the western states, have three “runs” based on when they begin their migration upstream to spawn. Most fish, according information on the department’s website, range from 12 to 20 pounds, but fish that weight more than that are often caught by persistent – err, lucky? – anglers.

You just have to travel a little farther north than Twin Falls to catch the tasty fish. Fish and Game says:

With the permit approved, new fall Chinook seasons are now open on the Clearwater River from Memorial Bridge in Lewiston upstream to the confluence of the Middle Fork Clearwater and South Fork Clearwater rivers, as well as the mouth of the North Fork Clearwater River upstream to Dworshak Dam. These new areas are open four days per week, Thursday through Sunday. While fishing for fall Chinook on the Clearwater River upstream of Memorial Bridge is only permitted Thursday through Sunday, fishing downstream of Memorial Bridge remains open seven days a week.

Anglers can click to view the complete Chinook Fishing Seasons and Rules.