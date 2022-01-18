It was reported last week that there was a wolf and mountain lion sighting out near Buhl. It has since come out that the wildlife officials could not confirm any such sighting or tracks for a wolf and that they have never seen one south of the canyon. It got me thinking though, is it possible for a wolf to make its way into one of the surrounding towns, and what are the odds of seeing a mountain lion in the area, as well as other animals. Here is a list of animals and the odds of actually seeing one come into your yard.

Deer Are Often Seen Around Twin

Credit: Carl Flor on Unsplash Credit: Carl Flor on Unsplash loading...

Deer are one of if not the most common bigger animals you will see around town. This isn't just Idaho, but everywhere. Deer are one of the most common wildlife animals to roam into towns and also be seen in the wild. There are tons of them, they aren't the smartest animals and they look for food wherever they can find it.

Odds of seeing around Twin: Common; likely to see a few a year.

Coyotes Roam Around Twin Frequently

Credit: Crisoforo Gaspar Hernandez on Un Credit: Crisoforo Gaspar Hernandez on Un loading...

Farmers in the areas surrounding Twin probably see or hear coyotes more often than those in town, but they have been known to come into Twin and surrounding areas looking for food. They are usually more afraid of people than we are of them. Make sure to not leave small animals outside at night though, as this is when they hunt.

Odds of seeing around Twin: Less common than deer more than moose; likely to see at least one a year.

Multiple Moose Have Been Seen in the Last Couple Years

Credit: Idaho Department of Fish and Game Credit: Idaho Department of Fish and Game loading...

Surprisingly moose have been seen in the area a few times over the last few years. Young moose often get kicked out by their moms after they have another baby, and the young moose will look for food and a place to live, often becoming confused. It is because of this they can sometimes wander away from the South Hills and into towns.

Odds of seeing around Twin: Less than coyote more than mountain lion; not likely to see one.

Mountain Lions Have Been Seen in the Area

Credit: Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash Credit: Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash loading...

Mountain lions are known to be in the area. They usually will not make their way into town, so do not expect to see one walking down Blue Lakes, but they have been known to be spotted around the canyon and going after livestock around the Twin Falls area. If you see one, make sure to call the Idaho fish and game, as well as make sure not to approach one.

Odds of seeing around Twin: Less than Moose more than elk; not likely in town but maybe around the canyon once or twice.

Elk Usually Don't Leave The South Hills

Credit: Byron Johnson on Unsplash Credit: Byron Johnson on Unsplash loading...

While elk may be common in the South Hills, they don't usually make their way into the surrounding areas. They mostly stick to the hills and the odds of seeing one around Twin are very unlikely. If by chance you do see one in your yard, take a picture, cause it is unlikely to happen again, and then call the Idaho fish and game.

Odds of seeing around Twin: Less than mountain lion more than bear; not likely to see one around town.

Bears Do Not Live in the South Hills

Credit: mana5280 on Unsplash Credit: mana5280 on Unsplash loading...

With the South Hills seeming like an ideal location for bears, according to the Idaho fish and game, they have never been able to track one in the area. To their knowledge, there are none in the area. They do live further north of Twin, but with the canyon acting as a natural barrier, it seems unlikely for one to show up in the Twin area. Is it impossible? No, but it is highly unlikely.

Odds of seeing around Twin: Less than Elk more than a wolf; very unlikely to see one.

Wolves Are Unlikely to be Spotted Around Twin

Credit: Robert Larsson on Unsplash Credit: Robert Larsson on Unsplash loading...

With a wolf being reportedly spotted in Buhl last week, it has many speculating that they are in the area. Similar to bears, they are not known to be close to Twin, and with the canyon acting as a natural barrier, it is unlikely to see a wolf south of it. Another thing working against seeing a wolf is they notoriously travel in packs, so seeing just one seems unlikely, but not impossible. They typically stay further north though.

Odds of seeing around Twin: Less than a bear; extremely unlikely to see one.

Common Animals You Will See

While the big animals are hit and miss, if you want to see wild animals in the area then it is more likely you will see smaller ones. Below is a list of animals you are almost guaranteed to see regularly:

Squirrel: Odds of seeing around Twin: 100%; likely to see multiple ones a day.

Credit: Paoling on Unsplash Credit: Paoling on Unsplash loading...

Rabbits: Odds of seeing around Twin: Very likely to see one or two a week if not more.

Credit: Gary Bendig on Unsplash Credit: Gary Bendig on Unsplash loading...

Hawk: Odds of seeing around Twin: Very likely to see multiple ones a week if not every day.

Credit: Elisa Stone on Unsplash Credit: Elisa Stone on Unsplash loading...

These are just a few of the smaller animals, but there are tons more in the area. This list focused on the bigger animals but there is always wildlife roaming around the area. Make sure to keep your eyes open and who knows what wild creatures you could see sitting in your yard.

