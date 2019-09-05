Another Big Earthquake Rattles The Oregon Coast Today
Another large earthquake has occurred off of the Oregon Coast this morning at around 8 a.m. this time is registered as a 5.9 magnitude quake at about 180 miles off the Oregon Coast near Coos Bay
The last earthquake happened exactly 1 week ago today on August 29th and measured 6.3 on the Richter scale. Neither quake was any concern as far as tsunamis go, how ever still frightening for those who live along the Oregon coast.
Today's earthquake was followed by another smaller quake which measured 3.8 on the Richter scale. Experts say:
The earthquakes off the coast of Coos Bay, Oregon are being caused by slipping along an offshore fault that has nothing to do with the more well-known Cascadia fault, which is believed to be overdue for a major Pacific Northwest earthquake.