Another Big Earthquake Rattles The Oregon Coast Today

Another large earthquake has occurred off of the Oregon Coast this morning at around 8 a.m. this time is registered as a 5.9 magnitude quake at about 180 miles off the Oregon Coast near Coos Bay

The last earthquake happened exactly 1 week ago today on August 29th and measured 6.3 on the Richter scale. Neither quake was any concern as far as tsunamis go, how ever still frightening for those who live along the Oregon coast.

Today's earthquake was followed by another smaller quake which measured 3.8 on the Richter scale. Experts say: