I received this email from Tom Wangeman about Election Day…

Idaho exports high-quality young adults to the other 49 states. If you are the parent of one of these kids, make sure they get out and vote! If you know anyone in another state, especially a swing state, remind them to get out and vote!

Sometimes we think what happens in other states won't impact Idaho. Please remember Lava Ridge; if we lose both houses of Congress, Idaho will be in the Democrats' crosshairs. If Federal land impacts your livelihood, be prepared! Grazing, mining, forestry, and tourism could all be impacted by protectionists and green energy schemes.

Elections have consequences! Do all you can to get good people all over this country to get out and vote!

You Need to Take Your Responsibility to Vote Seriously

Tom is a former Chairman of the Twin Falls County Republican Party. He talked with me last week about efforts someone may have to revive the wind farm. A certain party in Washington has no interest in your well-being as long as the people who manage it can appease their base and big donors. Flyover country, dominated by GOP voters, needs to be taught a lesson, corralled, and controlled.

The Future of Liberty is Riding on the Outcome

Here’s what’s at stake: scrapping the Electoral College, packing the Supreme Court, and adding two new states that would cement a century of liberal dominance. We’ve been warned.