Democrats rarely come on my program. One local candidate told me he took some grief from some in his own party for appearing on the show. Just as the Gang of Eight and other fringe elements of the GOP boycotted the show, the Democrats are looking for a fellow traveler. In both cases, they’re preaching to the choir, but it’s worse for liberals. How many registered Democrats are there in this valley? Can you win an election with only their votes? The number of Democrats serving in elective office should be a clue.

Not Everyone is Always on Your Side

When you go to a candidate forum, or before service clubs, be assured there are people in the audience who won’t vote for you, and some who can be swayed. Some despise what you stand for, and sometimes you as well.

How Many People Can You Reach in 30 Minutes?

Nothing against Rotary, but radio has a bigger audience. The host has one vote. Your role isn’t to persuade me and certainly not to like me. And over the last 40 years, I’ve never called a guest a scurvy little spider. Your job is to convince people tuning in that you’re not a lunatic singing the Internationale when cleaning house. I’ve been here for 12 years, and nobody has ever told me they tuned out a guest because they disagreed. Heck, they listen to Ilana Rubel every week, and some have called her asking for help navigating state agencies, and they’re not even her constituents! Oh, and she was very helpful.

Finally, for many of those left-of-center candidates, you’re not yet household names. Radio, and any radio station in the valley, can develop a brand.