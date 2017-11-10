Another Election Tie in Idaho Heading for Possible Coin Flip

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — A coin toss will likely be needed to decide the winner of a west-central Idaho tied election, the second election tie in the state this week. The Lewiston Tribune reports that Barbara Lowe and Paul Sand each received 26 votes for a White Bird city council seat in Tuesday's election. Bette Pollack of the Idaho County Auditor's Office says each candidate must be summoned before the city clerk within six days for a final vote canvassing and possible coin toss. Pollack says that's planned for Tuesday. Meanwhile in Heyburn in south-central Idaho, incumbent City Councilman Dick Galbraith and challenger Glen Loveland each received 112 votes on Tuesday for that post. Officials there say they're still trying to sort it out, but a coin toss is a possibility.