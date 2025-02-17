Another Idaho Driver Rudely Meets a Snowplow

This Could Hurt

I grew up next door to a railroad. I don’t remember being told trains were dangerous. I just knew. Trains are big. It's really big and noisy. When one is coming, it focuses your attention. There was a grade crossing in town and two railroad bridges. I don’t ever recall an accident.



I guess snowplows aren’t nearly as intimidating. On Sunday, the Idaho Transportation Department recorded its eighth plow accident of the season. Sadly, that’s not a record. The plows are big and noisy. A trooper once told me that if there are more axles, you’ll probably lose in a competition.

So, what gives?

An Easy Answer in Human Nature

I’ve heard some people say it’s the newcomers to Idaho. The people from warmer climates simply haven’t learned that big beasts are dangerous, and can’t drive in winter. However guess that if you check the registrations of the drivers involved, many are native Idahoans and have a lot of winter driving behind them.

It’s a lack of patience. While I haven’t passed a plow (we don’t see many of them in Twin Falls), when I get out of work I just want to go home as quickly as I can. I gather from the abrupt lane changes I see that I’m not alone.

The Cost is Too High

The thing is, if I collide with an Accord at 30 miles per hour, it’s probably not going to be quite as bad as smacking a plow at 50. Notice I qualified for the below-impact crash. Those can be dangerous to your health too, but I think the odds are worse when slamming into a ten to 20-thousand block. If you survive, you may well never have another collision. It’s a lesson learned.

