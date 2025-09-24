I sat behind a fellow and watched as he waved at other drivers from a parking lot to pull ahead of him. Then the green light I hoped to catch changed red before I reached it, but the virtue signaler made it through. A friend recently retired from the Idaho State Police and strongly objects to the practice. He explained to me that people from the parking lot often can't see other cars in other lanes, and the result is a crash.

Help One, Hurt Another

Here's another question for the fellow who believes he's doing people a favor by motioning them on. What if the guy waiting behind you is driving to the hospital, and his pregnant wife just had her water break? I bet you didn't consider that you're inconveniencing someone else.

I understand the frustration of being the guy in the parking lot. He's in a hurry, and he can't seem to get a break, but somehow most of us still make it home at the end of the day. Lately, I've had a lot of those guys pull out in front of me. The same retired trooper also told me that if someone else is forced to slow down when you do that, then you're in the wrong. You don't have the right of way.

No Exceptions to the Rules

No one is making any excuses for our overcrowded roads. Still, it only makes matters worse when I'm forced to wait out an accident because someone else insists his time is more valuable than that of everyone else on the streets. That guy is also a jerk!