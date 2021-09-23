Another Student Has Taken A Gun On Rigby Middle School Campus

For the second time this year, Rigby Middle School has had a scare involving a firearm on campus. Thursday's (September 23) incident involved a 13-year-old female, who was taken into custody without any problems.

For the second time in less than five months, a Rigby Middle School student has managed to carry a firearm onto campus, according to information shared at localnews8.com. Earlier this year, a shooting took place that involved a single student, in which the quick actions of school staff may have prevented a deadly outcome.

Thursday morning police were contacted by school officials after a teenage girl was found to be carrying a gun. The make and model of the firearm hasn't been released, nor has the name of the student. The female student was reportedly disarmed by a teacher.

No shots were fired, and all students were accounted for and safe, with some being released to family, according to localnews8.com. Police responded just after 9 A.M., and were informed the female student had the gun in her possession in a school restroom, according to localnews8.com.

The Jefferson County Prosecutor's Office is now handling the matter. No charges have been filed as of yet. On May 6, a sixth grade student fired multiple shots, hitting three people. One staff member, and two students, were treated at an area hospital. All injured persons survived the shooting.

This case is currently under investigation. We will update you when we receive additional information. We are grateful no one was hurt from today's incident.

