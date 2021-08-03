Anxiety And Housing Market Factoring Into Idaho Police Shortage

The United States is currently experiencing a major shortage in law enforcement personnel. Many believe one of the main causes is fear of entering into recruitment by people considering a career in the field, following repeated high profile police brutality cases such as the death of George Floyd.

If you were to ask me if I think there is a shortage in Twin Falls County of police officers, I'd have to pick up the phone and call a local officer to find out. Throughout my workday, which includes driving to and from the office, as well as the occasional story that requires me to drive to certain areas to take pictures, I'd have to say it doesn't feel like the city is short-staffed, but again, I don't know. I see Twin Falls police quite a bit on the roadways, as well as patrolling my neighborhood.

The law enforcement shortage isn't being felt in just major U.S. cities such as Los Angeles, Dallas and New York, but it's also hitting Idaho cities such as Meridian very hard, according to details shared by idahonews.com. It's projected that as much as 90% of the country's law enforcement agencies are feeling the effects.

The state's housing market is also factoring in, according to idahonews.com. The statewide increase in property value is making it difficult for some to afford to buy on a first-year police officer's salary. If you are interested in applying for a law enforcement position in the city of Twin Falls, click here.

