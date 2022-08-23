What would you do? What would you do if you are running late to work, an appointment, to meet a friend or a movie and you find yourself rushing until you realize you have a police officer in front of you? You know what your foot says, you know what your heartbeat says, but does your brain agree or disagree? It is an unfortunate situation, but it is likely to happen more than once in life. When you are in a rush is when you seem to get stuck behind slow cars, a wreck, construction, or this situation happens. What do you do when you need to get somewhere and the law is standing in your way?

Being Cop Blocked When Running Late

It seems when you have overslept and are running late to work, or lost track of time and heading somewhere is the times when you run into scenarios where you are slowed down. Now, this scenario is better than the alternative of being pulled over, but it is almost more frustrating than that. You are moving along at a quick pace when suddenly a cop turns out in front of you or you come up on one quickly. You have options, and deciding the smartest and best one isn't always easy when putting emotions into account. Adrenaline is going, and common sense can go out the window.

Passing Cops in Idaho

When you come up behind a cop and are running late, there are essentially three main options. You continue going at the speed you were, which is most likely a little faster than the speed limit since you are running late. You could slow down to the speed limit, and let fate take its course. You end up behind him, next to him, or passing him and know you are at the speed limit. The last option is that you slow down, and no matter how fast or slow he is going, you stay behind him, knowing it'll make you later, but avoiding a potential ticket. There is a bonus option, of turning and going a different route, but we are under the assumption that this is the quickest route to your destination, even if slowing down significantly.

I found myself in this situation a few weeks ago, after oversleeping for work. I was about halfway to my destination when I found myself behind an officer. I was going the speed limit before I ever came up behind him but wasn't wanting to pass him, so I slowed down to between five and ten under. He eventually turned, letting me get back to my normal speed, but it did slow me down a bit. I could have kept my speed and passed him, but an officer I did a ride along with once told me officers hate to be passed. The next time you are in a rush and find yourself crawling behind an officer, what would you do?

