Any Other Idahoans Never Heard Of Vardis Fisher Home In Hagerman?

Am I the only person in Idaho that has never heard to the Vardis Fisher home in Hagerman? Vardis Fisher is an author who wrote the book "Mountain Man" that inspired the film "Jeremiah Johnson" that stared Robert Redford.

Apparently Vardis Fisher lived in Hagerman in a home that he built for his family. I haven't been able to find a lot of information about what happened to the Vardis Fisher home other than it was pretty much neglected and there was not much of the home left. I found information that it was being sold off and also the latest news said that it is no longer open to the public. So maybe that is why I have never heard of or seen the Vardis Fisher house.

From everything I can find it is hiding in a little area near Billingsley Creek east of Hagerman and it is posted as no trespassing. There is also a pond that was apparently formally known as the Hidden Lake is also closed to the public.

Seriously, I have been in the area for over 5 years and I have never heard of this place before. Have I been living under a rock? I can't be the only person in southern Idaho that has never heard of this place right? Come on, someone make me feel better.

I might have to do some more research and get all the details on this historic place. I am sad it is closed to the public.

