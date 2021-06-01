Apartment Building Damaged by Fire in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A building with studio apartments caught fire early Tuesday morning in Burley.

According to the Burley Fire Department, crews responded at just before 4 a.m. to a building on fire on the 700 Block of Elba Ave. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the single story building. It took roughly an hour to get the fire under control and completely out. According to Burley Fire, the building had several studio apartments built into it that make accessing the blaze difficult. The Heyburn Fire Department also responded to help put out the fire.

The apartment complex was badly damaged by fire and smoke, however no one was injured. The cause is under investigation.

