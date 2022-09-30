TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The airline servicing the Magic Valley Regional Airport plans to return a second round trip flight to and from Twin Falls. Monday, the Twin Falls City Council will hear a request from SkyWest Airlines to amend the agreement with the city to include the second flight service to the minimum revenue guarantee (MRG). The MRG ensures funds to the airline if profits fall short. According to the city, only $25,000 of the $400,000 MRG has been paid to SkyWest because sales have been profitable off the single flight to and from the Salt Lake City International Airport. "This is in contrast to national trends. The airline industry has struggled to recruit and retain pilots. Due to this struggle, airlines have reduced or eliminated routes to small communities across the nation," according to the city in a statement. SkyWest is asking the second flight scheduled for this winter to be included in the MRG. At one time SKyWest had three flights to Utah and for a short time provided one flight to and from the Denver International Airport. Most flight services to other areas other than Salt Lake City have been short lived from the Magic Valley. In May 2021, the Magic Valley community welcomed the first flight from Denver with much fanfare. The flights were offered through United Express also operated by SkyWest. Several years ago Allegiant Airlines provided brief service from Twin Falls to Las Vegas, Nevada. The council will hear the proposal Monday, October 3, at 5 p.m. at City Hall on Main Street.

Benito Baeza Benito Baeza loading...

Get our free mobile app