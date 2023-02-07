TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls City Council approved funds Monday night to expand an existing park in the near future. The Council was asked to review and vote on a request to use $781,029 in park impact fees for future improvements and expansion of Vista Bonita Park just off Washington Street South and Orchard Drive.

Land Purchased for Fire Station and Park Expansion

According to documents, the City bought 8.3 acres of land in 2021to build Fire Station #3 and expand the current park that would surround the Swenson's Market to the east and south. Excavation on the new fire station started late last summer and will replace the small and aging fire station to the north. The new facility will use about two acres of the land purchased while the remaining acres will be used for the park.

The funding request would develop the ground for the expanded park, install irrigation piping, and build sidewalks. A design for the park layout has not been presented. A timeline for construction of the park wasn't mentioned either in the staff report. The City Council voted in favor of using the park impact fees for the expansion project.

The City of Twin Falls is in the process of building two new fire stations to replace aging facilities. Progress on Fire Station #2 can be seen on N. Cheney Drive near Walmart. It will replace the much smaller building on the southeast corner of the College of Southern Idaho campus. Fire Station #2 is expected to be complete before Fire Station #3.