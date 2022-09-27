TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Downtown Twin Falls will get 50 more public parking spaces if plans for a parking garage and multi-use buildings move forward. Monday evening the Twin Falls City Council approved an ordinance allowing the transfer of what is called the "Red Parking Lot" near the corner of Shoshone St and 2nd Ave South to the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency (URA). The property would then be used for a proposed parking garage that is attached to a multi-story/multi-use building being developed by Galena Equity Partners, a Boise based real estate development company. The proposed project would be similar to the current Man Ave Lofts project across from City Hall on Main Street. Part of the agreement approved by the council on Monday includes the current amount of public parking, 50, and adds an additional 50 spaces plus parking for the proposed development. The current building under construction will feature ground level shops with offices and apartments in the upper levels. The developer is proposing two more similar building on either side of the parking structure.

Images courtesy City of Twin Falls Images courtesy City of Twin Falls loading...