Application Deadline Draws Near for FEMA Youth Preparedness Camp

(KLIX) – Idaho youth have only another week to sign up for a preparedness camp to be hosted in Washington State.

The deadline to register for the Federal Emergency Management Agency Youth Preparedness Camp is March 15. The camp is planned Aug. 18-23 in Stanwood, Wash.

The event will include learning about youth Community Emergency Response Teams with training in fire, medical, preparedness, psychology, and search and rescue, according to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management. Among other activities there will be arts, crafts and games.

“Young people want to lead and plan, and this camp is a way to empower them to do that,” FEMA Region 10 Administrator Michael O’Hare said in a statement. “Working as a team, they will be building partnerships, learning about how to help respond in a disaster and developing the confidence to know that, as individuals, they can make a difference.”

Applications may be accessed here . For more information, contact the preparedness staff at fema-r10-communityprep@fema.dhs.gov or 425-487-4943.