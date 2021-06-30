Arcadia In Burley Is Family Fun That’s Worth The Drive

This arcade in Burley looks fantastic! It looks like they have some modern video games and some of the classics to take you down memory lane. It is all the family fun and nostalgia you need in one convenient place. It's time for me to break out my skee ball skills.

What is Arcadia?

Arcadia is an arcade that has games like Pac Man, Centipede, motor cycle racing, shooting games and so much more.

It also has a ticket redeem counter with lots of fun prizes and there is a Kiwi Loco located inside it so you can have yourself some delicious frozen yogurt. If you follow them on social media you can see their fantastic looking hand dipped corn dogs as well. Not much beats a great corn dog.

Where is it located?

It is located at 759 Overland Ave in Burley they are open Monday through Thursday 11 am - 9 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11 am - 11 pm. They are closed on Sundays. If you want to get in contact with them you can call them at 208-654-1200 or again, follow them on social media.

I want to go for the retro arcade. I am not sure exactly if they have Root Beer Tapper or Dig Dug or Joust just yet, I will look into it and let everyone know though because those have been some of my favorites of all time.

This definitely looks like it is worth the short trip to Burley.

