Idaho is full of rich history, and when it comes to preserving that history, it takes effort and funds. Keeping up historical sites takes dedicated individuals, but also help from the community to keep them up. These sites are how we learn about our ancestors and the history of our states and our country. If you are someone that enjoys history and values preserving it then there is a fun and delicious way you can help out.

Stricker Ranch Spaghetti Western

Credit: Friends of Stricker Credit: Friends of Stricker loading...

Credit: Friends of Stricker Credit: Friends of Stricker loading...

Do you love games? Do you love eating delicious, warm spaghetti? If you enjoy one or both of these, there is an event taking place in the Magic Valley this weekend that is tailored-made for you. It is called the Stricker Ranch Spaghetti Western and it is taking place this Saturday, August 13 from 6:30 PM until 8:30 PM at Rock Creek Station and the Stricker Homesite, located at 3715 E 3200 N in Hansen. Tickets to the event are $30 per person or $50 per couple. Don't hesitate as there are only 50 spots available. The meal at the event will consist of spaghetti, cooked by Martha Roberts, as well as garlic bread and salad. Before and after dinner they will be playing a game that is a combination of 'Clue' meets 'Amazing Race.' There will be slight physical stages and mental puzzles as you eliminate suspects at each station before determining a person, a place, and a weapon in who committed the crime. It is a unique event that also gives back and raises money for a good cause.

What are Stricker Ranch and Rock Creek Station?

Credit: Friends of Stricker Credit: Friends of Stricker loading...

All the money raised at the event will go back into keeping Stricker Ranch and Rock Creek Station up. They will be looking to upgrade the steps that have not been replaced in some time if ever, as well as adding a rail to help those that need one. The Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite have been around since the late 1800's and became a part of the list of National Register of Historic Places in 1980. The site contains the Stricker Home, Rock Creek Station, a pioneer cemetery, and other buildings. Visiting the site is free, but donations are appreciated. This event will help with keeping the site's upkeep and making much-needed upgrades.

Get our free mobile app

With limited spots for the event, do not hesitate to get tickets. It will be a fun night for all involved and include some delicious food. Put your skills to the test, both mental and lightly physical to be the first to solve the crime. There will be prizes rewarded and you will leave with a happy belly. It is a great way to see the Stricker Homesite if you never have, and have some fun while doing so. Book your tickets today by clicking the link before they are gone.

Old Pole Line Photos Show Crazy Fast 13-Year Development These 2008 pics of Pole Line Road in Twin Falls compared to now demonstrate the crazy fast development over the last 13 years.