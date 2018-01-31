Are You Frustrated by Idaho’s Dual Speed Limit?

Legislating often involves high-mindedness and issues of great concern, although.

Much of the nuts and bolts during session in Boise deals with issues of everyday life. State Representative Lance Clow joined us this week on Top Story and spoke about some of the things the state can do to ease everyday living.

One would be allowing drivers to briefly speed up and beyond the speed limit for passing on rural roads.

The Representative has also been involved in efforts to solve the logjams sometimes caused by the dual speed limits on Idaho’s Interstate highways. During his visit we also touched briefly on issues related to healthcare and an Article V Convention of the States. If you missed the conversation you can listen below: