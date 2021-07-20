Armed Man Attempts to Hijack Chopper in North Idaho

Maybe he needed a lift home. Sheriff’s Deputies in Shoshone County arrested an armed man as he was alleged to be attempting to steal a helicopter. The airport in Smelterville, near Kellogg, is being used as a staging area for firefighters battling wildfires throughout the northern panhandle.

Battling wildfires is best described as hazardous duty even on a good day. On Saturday it became more like combat.

Wildfire Today has a story about the encounter between the crack firefighting team and the gunman. He apparently fired shots and later surrendered to deputies and a trooper who arrived at the scene.

The bizarre turn of events took place late in the afternoon last Saturday. The alleged hijacker appears to be from Oregon. It’s not known if he can fly a chopper or if he’s possibly suffering from a mental illness. The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released many details. The man may have fired several shots but was eventually talked into surrendering. He likely would’ve been taken to the county jail in Wallace and then awaited arraignment in county court, however. If some of the firefighting equipment is under the ownership of the federal government, he could face several more serious charges on that level.

Battling wildfires is best described as hazardous duty even on a good day. On Saturday it became more like combat.

A videographer from North Idaho Exposed managed pictures during the aftermath. The channel is demonetized, however. In the notes below the video there is a request for monetary support. You can watch the full video below. North Idaho Exposed appears to have multiple videos uploaded at YouTube and several of them are embarrassing stories about local politicians.