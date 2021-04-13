New Head Girls Basketball Coach at Twin Falls High School

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees have chosen a replacement head coach for the girls basketball team at Twin Falls High School.

Monday night the board announced the hiring of Michael Amaya to coach the girls basketball team for the 2021-22 school year. Amaya will take over the position from Coach Nancy Jones who stepped down after 14 years as the head coach to be the full time vice-principal at Twin Falls High School. “I have put a lot of thought into when would be the right time for me to leave this position. I decided early on that I would only resign if I knew I was putting the right person into this most important leadership role. This program, my amazing staff and players, this basketball family are things and people I hold so close to my heart. Mike possesses many gifts that will provide this program the continued success it deserves. He is committed to building a strong program culture and solid player relationships; Mike pursues excellence in how he leads,” said Nancy Jones, Activities Director at Twin Falls High School, in a prepared statement. “I have the utmost confidence that he will continue the tradition and success of the Twin Falls girls’ basketball program. I am excited to see how far he can take these kids.”

Amaya has worked with the district before as a junior varsity boys basketball coach at Canyon Ridge High School as well as 8th-grade boys basketball for Robert Stuart Middle School and O'Leary Middle School.

Amaya's previous coaching position was the varsity girls basketball coach at Filer High School for four years. “I am very thankful and honored that I was given the opportunity to coach the last four years at Filer High School! While it was not an easy decision to leave a community that accepted myself as well as my family, we are very excited to start our next adventure at Twin Falls High School! Looking forward to upholding the longstanding tradition of success with the girls program,” said Amaya in a prepared statement.

