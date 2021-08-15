ATV Catches Fire in South Hills

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An all-terrain vehicle caught fire Sunday afternoon on a forest road south of Kimberly. According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office the fire was reported at 1:21 p.m. on Indian Springs Road (544), roughly 10 miles south of E 2900 N (Baseline Road). Two federal fire trucks and other personnel were seen leaving the area at around 4 p.m. It appears the vehicle was a two-seater ATV that was burned down to the frame. The sheriff's office said there were no reported injuries. The fire appeared to be contained to the vehicle, no nearby vegetation caught on fire.

