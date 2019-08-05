ATV Crashes Into Tree, Two Killed in East Idaho

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people died when their ATV crashed into a tree early Sunday morning in Island Park.

Idaho State Police said in a statement, Brent Thueson, 33, of Idaho Falls, and Triana Galley, 28, of Rigby died when the Polaris ATV went off a road and hit a tree on Fish Creek Road shortly before 1 a.m. ISP said neither of the victims had not been wearing helmets.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office and Fremont County EMS assisted State Police with the crash along with Life Flight Network.