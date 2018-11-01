ISP: Canadian Man Killed in East Idaho, Not Wearing Seat Belt

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KLIX) A Canadian man died after his BMW broadsided a semi in east Idaho Wednesday afternoon. Michael Surette, age 32, of Calgary, Alberta, was headed west on U.S. Highway 20 when he lost control, crossed the center line into oncoming traffic then hit the semi, according to Idaho State Police. The semi had been completely stopped when it was struck, the driver from Utah did not need to be taken to the hospital. Surette died from his injures at the scene, he hadn't been wearing a seat belt. The highway was blocked fro about four hours. Fremont County Sheriff's Office helped ISP with the crash.