ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KLIX)-An 88-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Island Park early Friday morning. According to the Idaho State Police, the man from Nampa was driving a Chevrolet pickup pulling a camp trailer at around 12:36 a.m. when he went off U.S. Highway 20, overcorrected, and overturned. ISP said the man had not been wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.

Get our free mobile app